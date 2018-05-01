Friday, May 4 - Jun 30, 2018

Opening reception Friday May 4, 5:30-7:30 pm

Take a walk on the wild side! Our spring showcase includes works by Courtney Timmermans, Hunt Slonem, Zack Wirsum, Margaret Wharton and many more.



Top image: Courtney Timmermans, Zebra, 2017, air rifle BBs, cast resin, mixed media