Walk & Talk: Mika Horibuchi and José Esparza Chong Cuy

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018

Go on an adventure with artist Mika Horibuchi as she leads an intimate group to the Art Institute of Chicago to see the Dutch masters that inspired her paintings. Horibuchi is joined by exhibition curator José Esparza Chong Cuy and Emerson Bowyer, Searle Associate Curator of European Painting and Sculpture at the Art Institute.

Please note: This event is a walking program that begins at the MCA and travels a mile and half to the Art Institute with a few scheduled stops. Participants may also rejoin the group at the Art Institute of Chicago if preferred. Tickets include admission to both museums.