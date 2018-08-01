Close
Search

Walk & Talk: Mika Horibuchi and José Esparza Chong Cuy

Mieris_trompeloeil

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018

Time
1:30pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Buy Tickets Here

    Go on an adventure with artist Mika Horibuchi as she leads an intimate group to the Art Institute of Chicago to see the Dutch masters that inspired her paintings. Horibuchi is joined by exhibition curator José Esparza Chong Cuy and Emerson Bowyer, Searle Associate Curator of European Painting and Sculpture at the Art Institute.

    Please note: This event is a walking program that begins at the MCA and travels a mile and half to the Art Institute with a few scheduled stops. Participants may also rejoin the group at the Art Institute of Chicago if preferred. Tickets include admission to both museums.

    Previous Event
    Next Event