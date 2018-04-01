Walk-through: Unthought Environments

Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Renaissance Society
- District
- South Side
- Address
- University of Chicago
5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
Chicago, IL 60637
- Telephone
- 773-702-8670
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Unthought Environments curator Karsten Lund introduces the exhibition.
Following the walk-through, students are invited to join Ren staff and the Student Committee for refreshments and conversation at our Spring Student Social. Please visit our Facebook event for more details and to RSVP.