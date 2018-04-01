Close
Search

Walk-through: Unthought Environments

Unthought-environments-uas-19-web

Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Renaissance Society
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-8670
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Unthought Environments curator Karsten Lund introduces the exhibition.

    Following the walk-through, students are invited to join Ren staff and the Student Committee for refreshments and conversation at our Spring Student Social. Please visit our Facebook event for more details and to RSVP.

    Previous Event
    Next Event