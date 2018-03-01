Wall—to—Wall

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018
February 21 @ 6:30 PM - 7:15 PM
Sound artists Peter Maunu and Ryan Packard and visual artist Nelly Agassi collaborate to perform a nontraditional concert. Using the walls, amplification, and a long wire bisecting the gallery, the artists transform architectural space designed by architect, Doug Garofalo into a musical instrument.