Wall—to—Wall

Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018

    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    February 21 @ 6:30 PM - 7:15 PM

    Sound artists Peter Maunu and Ryan Packard and visual artist Nelly Agassi collaborate to perform a nontraditional concert.  Using the walls, amplification, and a long wire bisecting the gallery, the artists transform architectural space designed by architect, Doug Garofalo into a musical instrument.

