Thursday, Oct 18, 2018

Join us for a moderated conversation with Chicago artists committed to justice and to using art as a mechanism for change. Mary Patten of Chicago Torture Justice Memorials, Kevin Kaempf of Lucky Pierre, and Sarah Ross of Prison Neighborhood Art Project will speak to their work both as individuals and in collaboration, followed by dialogue moderated by Risa Puleo, Ph.D. Candidate in Art History and curator of the exhibition Walls Turned Sideways: Artists Confront the Justice System, currently on view at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston and including work by these artists/collectives and 40 others nationally.

This event kicks off the annual Imagining America gathering on art and justice Transformative Imaginations: Decarceration and Liberatory Futures, taking place in Chicago October 19 -21.

This event is part of the 2018-19 SECURITY Dialogues, a year-long conversation about struggles over security from humanistic perspectives, co-presented by the Alice Kaplan Institute for the Humanities in partnership with multiple Northwestern departments and programs.

Image: Dread Scott,Wanted, 2017. Community-based project: Wanted posters, community, participants, public fora, forensic sketch session, HD video documentation, pigment prints. Courtesy of the artist.