Thursday, May 31 - Jun 1, 2018

In the streets of Havana, “Yuma” is the word locals use to refer to American visitors. Photographer Doug Haight found it to be the perfect title for his upcoming exhibit of photographs at Evanston’s Perspective Gallery.

“Wandering Yuma” presents images from crosscurrents of everyday life in Cuba, from young ballet dancers to butchers, from o erings to the sea to street parties; all displayed in a salon-style exhibit of more than 50 images created from multiple visits to the island. The show will be on exhibit at Perspective Gallery, 1310 Chicago Avenue, May 31 - July 1. The public is invited to an opening reception June 2, 5-7 pm, and an artist talk July 21 at 7 pm. For over 20 years, Doug Haight has been a photographer and video producer. His work has been featured in festivals, gallery shows, and publications including the New York Times.

He is a member of Perspective Gallery and the owner of Evanston-based Fortune Fish Films.

Image: From Wandering Yuma Exhibit