Friday, Sep 21 - Oct 27, 2018

we like small things v.2 is an open call for photo-based work that is 10 x 10 inches or less, juried by Aimée Beaubien.



Work in progress, one-offs, inkjet prints, silver gelatin, alternative processes and more. All types of 2D photo-based work, 10 x 10 inches or less, are welcome for this pin-up exhibition that will showcase smaller work. This is a call for unframed work only. Prints will be pinned to the wall to create a studio-like environment.