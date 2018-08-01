Close
Friday, Sep 21 - Oct 27, 2018

    1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
    we like small things v.2 is an open call for photo-based work that is 10 x 10 inches or less, juried by Aimée Beaubien. 

    Work in progress, one-offs, inkjet prints, silver gelatin, alternative processes and more.  All types of 2D photo-based work, 10 x 10 inches or less, are welcome for this pin-up exhibition that will showcase smaller work.  This is a call for unframed work only.  Prints will be pinned to the wall to create a studio-like environment.

