Friday, Jul 13 - Sep 15, 2018

Opening Reception: July 13, 5-8PM as part of River North Midsummer Art Walk

Weinberg/Newton Gallery will partner with Facing History and Ourselves, a nonprofit international educational and professional development organization whose mission is to engage students of diverse backgrounds in an examination of racism, prejudice, and antisemitism in order to promote the development of a more humane and informed citizenry.

Conceived of as a tool, Weight of a World presents artwork that compel lessons to be learned—and to be taught—from global conflict, local lore, and cultural identity. Featuring Alison Ruttan, Deborah Stratman, and Orkideh Torabi with a contribution by Rebecca Keller.