West Loop Art Fest

Saturday, Sep 16 - 17, 2017

10:00am - 9:00pm
  • Art Expos & City Events
    Amdur Productions
    2115 Green Bay Road
    Highland Park, IL 60035
    847-926-4300
    Please note that this event takes place at Fulton Market District, 800 W Fulton Street 

    The West Loop Art Fest will showcase the work of more than 150 juried artists from across the country in a variety of mediums, including paintings, glass, ceramics, photography and jewelry.  In addition to the incredible artwork available for purchase, attendees of all ages will be able to create their own works of art in a variety of interactive art tents.

