Wet-Plate Collodion Tintype Workshop with Keliy Anderson-Staley

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

This full-day workshop offers a chance to work hands-on with tintype chemicals and equipment while experimenting with studio portraiture and still life. Keliy Anderson-Staley, nationally known for her work in wet-plate, will provide instruction in every step of the tintype process from pouring the chemistry and preparing the plate, to using wooden view cameras, setting up lighting and processing the finished image. Each participant will have the opportunity to shoot at least one tintype which they will be able to take with them at the end of the workshop and will have a working knowledge of the process going forward. All equipment and supplies will be provided.

Limited to 12 participants.

Workshop Presented by: Keliy Anderson-Staley

Date: Saturday, September 29

Time: 9:30 am – 4:00 pm

Cost: $325 / $365*

Location: Columbia College Chicago, 600 S. Michigan Ave., 10th Floor

Registration opens May 25th at 10 am for Filter Photo Members, June 1st to the general public

*Early bird pricing ends June 30th

Image: Dulce