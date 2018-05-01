Friday, Apr 20 - May 20, 2018

Opening Reception Friday April 20, 7-10pm

Firecat Projects is pleased to present “What I've Learned From Flower Arranging,” a show of monoprints by Beth Adler and ceramics by Nancy Gardner, inspired by the artists’ explorations of flowers and plants just in time for spring!

Though she’s worked with natural forms for years, Beth Adler found a new opportunity to explore colors, patterns, and geometry when she happened on an illustrated book about Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. By modifying the book--painting on and adding to the pages--she discovered an intimate visual language that became the basis for her new series of monoprints.



Nancy Gardner’s continued commitment to creating vessels with vivid patterns derived from plants, flowers, and the natural world activate this show into a three dimensional celebration of spring. She will be creating a special installation with sculptor Burt Isenstein, Nancy's husband and long-time collaborator.



Visit bethadler.net and nancygardnerceramics.com for more information.



Beverages at the opening are provided by Sketchbook Brewery and Red and White Wines, Chicago. Exhibition support from Larkspur Flowers & Design.