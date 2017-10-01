Close
What Makes America Great

Monday, Jun 12 - Oct 5, 2017

    State Street Gallery at Robert Morris University
    Michigan Avenue
    401 S. State
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-935-4088
    Download to calendar

    In partnership with the Creative Action Network, Robert Morris University (RMU) is displaying a grassroots collection of posters by professional artists, RMU students, alumni and friends.

    America’s greatness isn’t up to any single person to define - it’s up to all of us. Creative Action Network is building a grassroots collection of reasons why America is great already. Their "Next 100 Days" series will be featured and will include work from RMU students, alumni and friends.

