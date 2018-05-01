Close
Where the City Meets the Prairie

Monday, Aug 20 - Sep 30, 2018

11:00pm - 12:00am
  • Exhibitions
    Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park
    Governors State University
    1 University Parkway
    University Park, IL 60484
    708-534-4486
    Artists: Terrence Karpowicz and Christine Tarkowski

    The Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park honors two artists represented in the collection, Terrence Karpowicz and Christine Tarkowski, with an exhibition of recent works in the Visual Arts Gallery, as part of the ticketed annual fundraiser "Sculpture, Wine and Dine".

