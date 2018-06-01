Will Rawls and Claudia Rankine: What Remains

Wednesday, Dec 5 - 9, 2018

MacArthur Fellow poet Claudia Rankine, Bessie Award-winning choreographer Will Rawls, and filmmaker John Lucas present What Remains, a collaborative performance that uses movement, language, and video to explore the dualism of visibility and disappearance of black citizens in society. What Remains is staged at the MCA Warehouse in a dreamlike environment reminiscent of an entombed imagination, where performers Leslie Cuyjet, Jessica Pretty, Tara Aisha Willis, and sound designer Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste respond to notions of violence, resistance, and identity through dance and a resonant, ghostly chorus.