Will Rawls and Claudia Rankine: What Remains

Wednesday, Dec 5 - 9, 2018
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
MacArthur Fellow poet Claudia Rankine, Bessie Award-winning choreographer Will Rawls, and filmmaker John Lucas present What Remains, a collaborative performance that uses movement, language, and video to explore the dualism of visibility and disappearance of black citizens in society. What Remains is staged at the MCA Warehouse in a dreamlike environment reminiscent of an entombed imagination, where performers Leslie Cuyjet, Jessica Pretty, Tara Aisha Willis, and sound designer Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste respond to notions of violence, resistance, and identity through dance and a resonant, ghostly chorus.