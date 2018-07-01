Friday, Jun 22 - Aug 19, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)
- Address
- 700 N. Art Museum Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Telephone
- 414-224-3220
Combining drawing, filmmaking, and animation with a spirited soundtrack, William Kentridge: More Sweetly Play the Dance engages viewers in a joyous danse macabre that speaks to issues around life, death, migration and displacement. The innovative work features a parade of figures, led by a brass band, projected on giant HD screens that will run the length of the Museum’s Baker/Rowland Galleries.
The figures march against a background of the artist’s drawings, activated through stop-motion animation, and bullhorn-style speakers provide the animated soundtrack.