Exhibition on view: November 19-December 21, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, November 17, 6-9pm

The Evanston Art Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Expo is one of the largest and most celebrated craft shows in the Chicago area. The 15th annual Expo features original arts and crafts by over 100 selected artisans, featuring works of jewelry, ceramics, fiber, metal, glass, painting, photography, mixed-media, and more.

Photo courtesy of Evanston Art Center.