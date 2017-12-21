Close
Winter Arts & Crafts Expo

Sunday, Nov 19 - Dec 21, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
    • Location
    Evanston Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    847-475-5300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: November 19-December 21, 2017

    Opening reception: Friday, November 17, 6-9pm

    The Evanston Art Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Expo is one of the largest and most celebrated craft shows in the Chicago area. The 15th annual Expo features original arts and crafts by over 100 selected artisans, featuring works of jewelry, ceramics, fiber, metal, glass, painting, photography, mixed-media, and more.

     

    Photo courtesy of Evanston Art Center. 

