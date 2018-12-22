Close
Winter Arts & Crafts Expo

Saturday, Nov 17 - Dec 22, 2018

    Evanston Art Center
    Suburbs / Midwest
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    847-475-5300
    November 17-December 22, 2018

    Preview Party: Friday, November 16, 6-9pm

    The Evanston Art Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Expo is one of the largest and most celebrated craft shows in the Chicago area. The 16th annual Expo will feature original arts and crafts by over 140 selected artisans, featuring works of jewelry, ceramics, fiber, metal, glass, painting, photography, mixed-media, and more.

    Gallery Hours

    Monday - Friday: 9 am - 9 pm
    Saturday and Sunday: 9 am - 4 pm

    Galleries are handicapped accessible.
    Exhibitions are free and open to the public.

