Winter Arts & Crafts Expo Preview Party

Friday, Nov 16, 2018

November 17-December 22, 2018

Preview Party: Friday, November 16, 6-9pm

The Evanston Art Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Expo is one of the largest and most celebrated craft shows in the Chicago area. The 16th annual Expo will feature original arts and crafts by over 140 selected artisans, featuring works of jewelry, ceramics, fiber, metal, glass, painting, photography, mixed-media, and more.

Gallery Hours

Monday - Friday: 9 am - 9 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 9 am - 4 pm

Galleries are handicapped accessible.

Exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Exhibition Category:

Up Next

Date:

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 9:00am to Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 4:00pm