Winter Scenes from the Intuit Collection

2003.3.4small

Friday, Dec 22 - Jan 21, 2018

  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Take a blustery stroll through our winter-themed  miniature gallery, featuring some of Intuit's holiday pieces. With works from Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, Mary Eveland, Clementine Hunter and Frank Signoretti, this is a seasonal peek into the museum's own collection. 

