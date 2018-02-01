Winter Scenes from the Intuit Collection

Friday, Dec 22 - Jan 21, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-243-9088
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Take a blustery stroll through our winter-themed miniature gallery, featuring some of Intuit's holiday pieces. With works from Eugene Von Bruenchenhein, Mary Eveland, Clementine Hunter and Frank Signoretti, this is a seasonal peek into the museum's own collection.