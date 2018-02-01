Close
WMG 26th Anniversary Gala

Friday, May 11, 2018

    Woman Made Gallery
    Address
    2150 S Canalport #4A-3
    Chicago, IL 60608
    Telephone
    312-738-0400
    Join Woman Made Gallery to reflect on 26 years of providing opportunities for women artists at Lacuna’s Reverie Gallerie: 2150 S. Canalport, Chicago IL 60608. This is a great occasion to support WMG, an arts organization that promotes and celebrates the diverse contributions of women in the arts through programs that serve, educate and enrich the community. The highlight of the evening will include honoring distinguished artist and WMG board member, Sandra Perlow. Appetizers, open wine and champagne bar, desserts, silent auction, raffle and life music. Admission tickets are: $75 or $85 at the door with proceeds benefiting WMG programs. 

