WMG Literary Series Presents: The Unquiet Mind

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018

In her memoir, An Unquiet Mind, Kay Redfield Jamison explores mood and madness, the terror and turmoil of living with mental illness. We are looking for work from the perspective of those with unquiet minds, their caregivers, loved ones, and professional healers – work that encompasses the experience of living and wrestling with all manner of inner demons, treatment, relationships, social stigma and more.



Woman Made Gallery hosts literary events that coincide with each of our juried group exhibitions. The current poetry series is curated by Nina Corwin. Kurt Heintz is WMG’s Audio Recordist, and Angela Narciso Torres is WMG’s Publicity Coordinator.