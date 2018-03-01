Woman Made Midwest Open

Friday, Mar 2 - 24, 2018

48 artists from Midwestern States will be represented through a variety of subject matters, styles and techniques: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Awards will be announced during the opening reception.

Juried by WMG’s Executive Director, Deb Flagel, the exhibition includes paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed media, fiber, printmaking, and installation.

Exhibiting Artists: Carolyn Ballou; Anoush Bargamian; Jan Brandt; Molly Brennan; Jane Calvin; Cathleen Clarke; Hilde DeBruyne; Dion Dion; Meghan Duda; Anne Farley Gaines; Ashley Gardner; Helen Geglio; Amy Gibas; Nicole Havekost; Angel Heard; Barbara Kay Herring; Nicolina Holt; Tonia Hughes; Hillary Johnson; Mary Jones; Mary King; Mel Kolstad; Sheila Lamberson; Cynthia Lee; Robin Liefeld; Casey Lowry; Mackenzie Madison; Debra Maertens; Susan Morelock; Crystal Neubauer; Emily Newman; Mary Jo Parker O’Hearn; Asha Partyka; Jessica Peterson; Mary Phelan; Ann Quinn; Jeannette Ralyea; Kathy Blankley Roman; Paula Routsong; Beth Shadur; Anastasia Sitnikova; Jolanta Soares; Michele Thrane; Noelia Towers; Mariko Ventura; Jennifer White; Shea Wilkinson; and Nicole Rene Woodard.

