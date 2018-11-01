Close
Women At the End of the World: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018

7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Film & Video
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    In Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved animated film, the world has turned into a toxic wasteland in the fallout of global war. Princess Nausicaä’s home, the Valley of the Wind, is one of the few places remaining green and untouched, but becomes threatened by the mutated and destructive creatures of the post-apocalyptic world as well as the dangerous ambitions of rivaling empires of humans. Even in this, his second film, Miyazaki’s trademark style and themes are well established, combining his imaginative vision with environmental concerns. Subtitled 35mm print! 

    Please note that seating for this popular event is first-come, first-served.

    Presented as part of the film series Women at the End of the World, Inspired by Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the novel selected for Northwestern’s yearly campus-wide One Book One Northwestern

