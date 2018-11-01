Words on Walls, Paint on Pages

Tuesday, Nov 6, 2018

FREE, all materials provided. Open to all skill levels. Space is limited, please RSVP in advance and let us know if you plan to come to one or both sessions.

Join the Smart Museum of Art and the Poetry Foundation for a two-part program investigates the work of artists and poets working on the South Side of Chicago in the 1960s and 70s.

PART I

Tuesday, November 6, 6–8 pm

Smart Museum of Art

The University of Chicago

5550 S. Greenwood Avenue

Part I features a tour of The Time Is Now! at the Smart Museum and hands-on printmaking and collaborative mural-making projects that take inspiration from artists who applied their creative practices to address some of the most urgent issues of a momentous era of change and conflict.

PART II

Tuesday, November 13, 6–8 pm

Poetry Foundation

61 W. Superior Street

Part II is a special Forms & Features poetry workshop and discussion dedicated to the work of poets who called and continue to call the South Side home.