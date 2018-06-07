WORK IN PROGRESS: Chicago Artists Coalition's Annual Benefit

Thursday, Jun 7, 2018
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 217 N. Carpenter
Chicago, IL 60607
- Telephone
- 312-491-8888
- Reminder
Thursday, June 7, 2018
Location & Time: TBA, follow their Facebook page for updates HERE.
Our largest fundraiser of the year, WORK IN PROGRESS directly supports CAC's year-round residencies, professional development workshops, ground-breaking exhibitions and the online platform CAR (Chicago Artists Resource).