WORK IN PROGRESS: Chicago Artists Coalition's Annual Benefit

24883447_1685271381543533_1756241592302870685_o

Thursday, Jun 7, 2018

  • Galas & Special Events
    Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
    District
    West Side
    Address
    217 N. Carpenter
    Chicago, IL 60607
    Telephone
    312-491-8888
    Thursday, June 7, 2018
    Location & Time: TBA, follow their Facebook page for updates HERE. 

    Our largest fundraiser of the year, WORK IN PROGRESS directly supports CAC's year-round residencies, professional development workshops, ground-breaking exhibitions and the online platform CAR (Chicago Artists Resource).

