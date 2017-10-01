Sunday, Sep 24, 2017

In a time where the boundaries between art, fashion, and music are blurring, the line between fine art and commercial photography is thinning and the two fields are no longer mutually exclusive.

In this half-day workshop, Sabrina Y. Smith, will review the ways commissioned work can complement your fine art practice, offering new avenues of creativity, a wider audience, and financial freedom. Sabrina has a diverse range of experience as a photographer’s agent, record label commissioner, magazine editor and currently creative studio owner.

For those curious to get an overview of the industry and learn more about what agents, art commissioners, and magazine editors are looking for, this workshop offers photographers valuable insight and tools to start their own commercial exploration.

Limited to 18 participants.

$195 per person.

Located at the Millennium Knickbocker Hotel.