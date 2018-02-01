Workshop: Blake as Poetic Inspiration

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018
- Time
- 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- Block Museum of Art
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- Telephone
- 847-491-4000
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
All experience levels are welcome to a poetry discussion and creative writing workshop sparked by the current exhibition, William Blake and the Age of Aquarius. After engaging with the exhibition, participants will compose original poems through the lens of the works on view. Led by Maggie Queeney, of the Poetry Foundation.
Space is limited and registration is required. RSVP HERE
Presented in partnership with the Poetry Foundation