Workshop: Blake as Poetic Inspiration

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018

5:30pm - 7:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    All experience levels are welcome to a poetry discussion and creative writing workshop sparked by the current exhibition, William Blake and the Age of Aquarius. After engaging with the exhibition, participants will compose original poems through the lens of the works on view. Led by Maggie Queeney, of the Poetry Foundation.

    Space is limited and registration is required. RSVP HERE

    Presented in partnership with the Poetry Foundation

