Workshop: Finding the Words with Kat Kiernan

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017

Producing a strong photographic body of work is a tremendous accomplishment, but without good writing and editing skills, photographers may face difficulty connecting with galleries, curators, critics, or even their own website visitors. In this one-day workshop, Kat will teach participants how to enhance their professional practice through writing. Not your typical “how to” writing workshop, this workshop will focus on the many instances in which photographers are asked to write about their work including press statements, interviews, newsletter content, and artist biographies. This workshop will help participants hone their writing skills and leave with a broader understanding of the contemporary photography market.

Limited to 18 participants.

$250 per person.

Located at the Millennium Knickbocker Hotel.