Close
Search

Workshop: Stories on Race in the Classroom

2ef08627-36ca-408c-888e-fe42d7247598

Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018

Time
4:30pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Which pedagogical strategies can be used to address race in the classroom? What are the dynamics that arise when considering race alongside ‘traditional’ academic roles (student, teacher, student-teacher)?

    Join the Race and Pedagogy Working Group and the Smart Museum of Art for an evening of stories on race in the classroom. Inspired by 2017–2018 Interpreter in Residence Emmanuel Pratt’s methods of regenerative placemaking, this event will encourage participants to think through the effects of the physical space of the classroom on group dynamics. 

    FREE, but space is limited. Please register in advance.

    Previous Event
    Next Event