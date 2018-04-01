Workshop: Stories on Race in the Classroom

Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018

Which pedagogical strategies can be used to address race in the classroom? What are the dynamics that arise when considering race alongside ‘traditional’ academic roles (student, teacher, student-teacher)?

Join the Race and Pedagogy Working Group and the Smart Museum of Art for an evening of stories on race in the classroom. Inspired by 2017–2018 Interpreter in Residence Emmanuel Pratt’s methods of regenerative placemaking, this event will encourage participants to think through the effects of the physical space of the classroom on group dynamics.

FREE, but space is limited. Please register in advance.