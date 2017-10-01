Close
Workshop: Tamarkin Photo Walk

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017

12:30pm - 2:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Filter Photo
    District
    West Side
    1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
    Join Tamarkin Camera’s Dan Tamarkin along with two other local, professional Leica photographers for a free photo walk. Tamarkin Camera provides Leica cameras for this guided photo walk in downtown Chicago, complete with educational photo-assignments and expert guidance, as well as the opportunity for feedback about your images after the walk.

    This FREE event is limited to 12 participants. Please contact info@filterfestival.com to reserve your space.

    Located at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel. 

