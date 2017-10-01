Workshop: Tamarkin Photo Walk

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017

Join Tamarkin Camera’s Dan Tamarkin along with two other local, professional Leica photographers for a free photo walk. Tamarkin Camera provides Leica cameras for this guided photo walk in downtown Chicago, complete with educational photo-assignments and expert guidance, as well as the opportunity for feedback about your images after the walk.

This FREE event is limited to 12 participants. Please contact info@filterfestival.com to reserve your space.

Located at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel.