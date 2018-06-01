Close
WORKSHOP: THE ALCHEMY OF ETCHING (PART I)

Wednesday, Jun 6, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Events
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    Download to calendar

    COPPER / INK / MAGIC

    Join the Smart Museum of Art and Spudnik Press for a two-part, hands-on printmaking program. 

    Wednesday, June 6, 6–8pm
    Smart Museum of Art
    The University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood Avenue

    In Part I, curator Anne Leonard leads a tour of the prints on view in the special exhibition Expanding Narratives: Theme and Variations—The Multiple Sorceries of Félix Buhot. Then, print-master and founder of Spudnik Press Angee Lennard leads a etching workshop using copper plates. Participants will scratch their own images onto individual plates, inspired by Buhot's techniques and imagery.

     

