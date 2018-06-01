WORKSHOP: THE ALCHEMY OF ETCHING (PART I)

Wednesday, Jun 6, 2018

COPPER / INK / MAGIC | RSVP Here

Join the Smart Museum of Art and Spudnik Press for a two-part, hands-on printmaking program.

Wednesday, June 6, 6–8pm

Smart Museum of Art

The University of Chicago

5550 S. Greenwood Avenue

In Part I, curator Anne Leonard leads a tour of the prints on view in the special exhibition Expanding Narratives: Theme and Variations—The Multiple Sorceries of Félix Buhot. Then, print-master and founder of Spudnik Press Angee Lennard leads a etching workshop using copper plates. Participants will scratch their own images onto individual plates, inspired by Buhot's techniques and imagery.