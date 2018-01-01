Close
Search

Wrap It Up

Vgawrapup

Friday, Dec 1 - 22, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Gallery Victor Armendariz
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312.722.6447
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Wrap It Up is a show from Gallery Victor Armendariz featuring works from The Studio, our gallery section featuring approachable and affordable works for new collectors - or for anyone. 

    The exhibition benefits The Night Ministry and Gigi's Playhouse. 

    Opening reception for the exhibition Dec. 1, 2017 5–8pm

    Gigi's Opening Dec. 2, 2017, 11am–5pm

    Previous Event
    Next Event