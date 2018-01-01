Friday, Dec 1 - 22, 2017
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Exhibitions
Opening Receptions
Gallery Victor Armendariz
River North
300 W. Superior
Chicago, IL 60654
312.722.6447
Wrap It Up is a show from Gallery Victor Armendariz featuring works from The Studio, our gallery section featuring approachable and affordable works for new collectors - or for anyone.
The exhibition benefits The Night Ministry and Gigi's Playhouse.
Opening reception for the exhibition Dec. 1, 2017 5–8pm
Gigi's Opening Dec. 2, 2017, 11am–5pm