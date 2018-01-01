Friday, Dec 1 - 22, 2017

Wrap It Up is a show from Gallery Victor Armendariz featuring works from The Studio, our gallery section featuring approachable and affordable works for new collectors - or for anyone.

The exhibition benefits The Night Ministry and Gigi's Playhouse.

Opening reception for the exhibition Dec. 1, 2017 5–8pm

Gigi's Opening Dec. 2, 2017, 11am–5pm