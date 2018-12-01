Close
Yaz Krehbiel and Sara MacCulloch: Slowing Time

Friday, Nov 9 - Jan 8, 2019

    Please join us for the Opening Reception this Friday, November 9th from 5 - 7 pm with Yaz Krehbiel to celebrate the show, as well as the launch of his book, Slowing Time.

    Anne Loucks Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Slowing Time, a new exhibition of paintings by California artist Yaz Krehbiel and Canadian artist Sara MacCulloch.  The show, which runs through January 8th, includes 25 paintings by the artists whose work pays homage to the ever-changing effects of light, color and atmosphere on the landscape that surrounds their studios.

     

     

