"You Want Too Much" By Rashayla Marie Brown

Friday, Jan 26, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Film & Video
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Rashayla Marie Brown premieres an interactive movie that is part-performance, part-scripted monologue, and part-theatrical spectacle. The artist invites audiences to perform a series of images and texts based on the topics of alcoholism and addictive maladies that disproportionately affect people of color, the impossibility of decolonization, and the death of the archive.