"You Want Too Much" By Rashayla Marie Brown

Friday, Jan 26, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Film & Video
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Rashayla Marie Brown premieres an interactive movie that is part-performance, part-scripted monologue, and part-theatrical spectacle. The artist invites audiences to perform a series of images and texts based on the topics of alcoholism and addictive maladies that disproportionately affect people of color, the impossibility of decolonization, and the death of the archive.

