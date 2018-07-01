Friday, Jul 13 - Aug 4, 2018

The Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present You will be the archivist of your desires, a HATCH Projects exhibition featuring new works by Brittany Leeanne Williams, Frances Lightbound, Marissa Chris Zain Neuman, Meg Leary, Pooja Pittie, and Sydney Shavers.

In her text “Queer Feelings” feminist philosopher Sara Ahmed poses the question “How does it feel to inhabit a body that fails to reproduce an ideal?” The six, female-identified artists in You will be the archivist of your desires present work that peels at the edges of our understandings of what it means to be a contemporary female artist, each of them searching for new ways of understanding themselves in the din of countering narratives. All working from the place of the anti-monolith, these artists explore the frustrations of the built environment which has repressed feminine input.

You will be the archivist of your desires is curated by Ariel Gentalen.

*This exhibition will take place off-site and is generously hosted by the Chicago Art Deparment (1932 S. Halsted #100, Chicago).