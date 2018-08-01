Close
Search

You will be the archivist of your desires

F7f9775d-fb4a-4cbf-b850-5e418eb99522

Friday, Jul 13, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Chicago Art Department (CAD)
    Address
    1932 South Halsted #100,  Chicago, IL 60608
    Telephone
     312-725-4CAD
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    In her text “Queer Feelings” feminist philosopher Sara Ahmed poses the question “How does it feel to inhabit a body that fails to reproduce an ideal?” The six, female-identified artists in You will be the archivist of your desires present work that peels at the edges of our understandings of what it means to be a contemporary female artist, each of them searching for new ways of understanding themselves in the din of countering narratives. All working from the place of the anti-monolith, these artists explore the frustrations of the built environment which has repressed feminine input.

    You will be the archivist of your desires is curated by Ariel Gentalen.

    Previous Event
    Next Event