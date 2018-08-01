Friday, Jul 13, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Chicago Art Department (CAD)
- Address
- 1932 South Halsted #100, Chicago, IL 60608
- Telephone
- 312-725-4CAD
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
In her text “Queer Feelings” feminist philosopher Sara Ahmed poses the question “How does it feel to inhabit a body that fails to reproduce an ideal?” The six, female-identified artists in You will be the archivist of your desires present work that peels at the edges of our understandings of what it means to be a contemporary female artist, each of them searching for new ways of understanding themselves in the din of countering narratives. All working from the place of the anti-monolith, these artists explore the frustrations of the built environment which has repressed feminine input.
You will be the archivist of your desires is curated by Ariel Gentalen.