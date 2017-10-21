Close
Young June Lew: Solo Exhibition

Friday, Sep 8 - Oct 22, 2017

Time
10:00pm - 1:00am
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Andrew Bae Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-335-8601
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: September 8-October 21, 2017

    Opening reception: Friday, September 8, 5-8pm

    In her latest body of work, Korean artist Young June Lew experiments with new subject matter by recalling her own ancestry and intertwining it with Western symbolism. The result is a powerful body of work charged with spiritual allegories. The artist will be present at the opening reception.

