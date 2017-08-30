Eat More Local, See More Local: Discovering Art in Chicago's Restaurants

By BRIDGET BROWNLEE AND JAYCEE ROCKHOLD

Chicago is not lacking in two things these days: food and art. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite to eat or sitting down for a twelve course meal, Chicago is home to a number of restaurants that feature tasty cuisine alongside local art.

ALINEA

You don’t have to just look at art, you can eat it, too. In this immersive restaurant that celebrates dining as an artistic experience, enjoy an avant-garde inspired menu, with everything from green apple flavored balloons to lily bulbs, all while admiring new renovations to the space itself, as well as paintings by artist and dealer Thomas Masters.

1723 N. Halsted, alinearestaurant.com

3 ARTS CLUB CAFE AT RH

In a Gold Coast building built in 1914, which was once home to female artists living at the Three Arts Club, the ground floor space has been converted to offer casual dining in an airy artistic setting. The popular cafe is located in the historic courtyard space where artists used to enjoy abundant light by which to paint, sculpt and sketch.

1300 N. Dearborn, 3artsclubcafe.com

THE ALBERT

The Albert, an Albert Einstein themed restaurant, was designed to showcase the intersection between art and science, and it features work by local artists, including murals from cartoonist Jonathan Plotkin, and Art Institute of Chicago Mathematician Dr. Eugenia Cheng’s colorful chalkboard musings.

228 E. Ontario, hotelemc2.com/eat-drink

GT PRIME

GT Prime takes food appreciation to the next level with striking culinary-focused murals. Created by artist Jeff Kauck, these larger than life photographs, along with fur-topped bar stools and taxidermy displays, set GT Prime apart from your typical steakhouse.

707 N. Wells Street, gtprimerestaurant.com

Photo courtesy of Alinea.