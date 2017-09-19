News from Around the Art World: September 19, 2017

CGN's weekly roundup of local, national and international art world news.

Chicago Architecture Biennial: 10 things we loved

Artistic directors, architects, and educators Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee, of L.A.’s Johnston Marklee, invited more than 140 participants from around the world to interpret the exhibit’s theme, “Make New History.” Based on the myriad of architectural history, design, and urban planning displays, it appeared to be a wide-ranging prompt. Here are some of the exhibitions and events that stood out during a tour of the main display and many of the off-site exhibitions opening weekend. --Via Patrick Sisson, Curbed Chicago

What Sold at EXPO Chicago

Gupta credited Tony Karman, EXPO Chicago’s director since 2011, with helping revitalize the city’s art scene. Chicago has, for decades, had some of the world’s most prestigious art institutions and a sophisticated group of collectors, but Karman, Gupta noted, has brought everyone together in support of the city’s cultural scene—from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, whose photo and personal note appear in the fair’s promotional materials, to the institutions, collectors, universities, and even non-profit organizations from the U.S. and abroad.

“He’s using [the fair] as this thing that’s beyond a trade show,” Gupta said. “He’s using it as a catalytic moment to shift the cultural makeup of the city.” --Via Anna Louie Sussman, Artsy Editorial

Cardboard Art Show At Bridgeport Gallery Seeks Submissions

BRIDGEPORT — Think you have the next oil-and-cardboard masterpiece? Now is your chance to submit it for a special, cardboard-only art show happening at Bridgeport's Co-Prosperity Sphere.

The Art on Cardboard Show is seeking submissions for its 15th annual exhibit in October. Described by organizers as an art show "by the people for the people," the exhibit features pieces from dozens of artists guided by just one rule — use cardboard.

Most pieces are art paintings or drawings on cardboard, and artists of varying skill levels are encouraged to submit works to the show. --Via Joe Ward, dna info

A visit to the art-filled Lakeview tavern that is Ten Cat

There are few more pleasant places than a neighborhood saloon on a late afternoon and so it was at the Ten Cat Tavern one day last week.

A couple of men played pool on one of the two ancient and magnificent Brunswick tables that occupy the middle of the long rectangular tavern and walking past them, careful not to bump their cue sticks, you would have passed a jukebox that still contains 45s (an amazing selection of them too), a room with a fireplace and comfortable chairs and a couch before eventually finding a small and peaceful garden dotted with a few tables. --Via Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune

It Might Have Been a Masterpiece, but Now It’s a Cautionary Tale

AMSTERDAM — When the cultural historian and Piet Mondrian biographer Léon Hanssen visited the Bozar Center for the Arts in Brussels in the spring of 2016, a painting stopped him dead in his tracks.

It looked remarkably similar to an untitled 1923 Mondrian that the Nazis had displayed as an example of “degenerate art” in a famous 1937 Munich exhibition. It was thought to have been destroyed in the Berlin air raids at the end of World War II. But could this be it? --Via Nina Siegal, New York Times

Art Collectors, Pay Your Taxes

States are cracking down on art collectors who aren’t paying taxes owed on their purchases.

States don’t release details about investigations into evasion of taxes on art purchases. But according to lawyers representing defendants in such cases, state attorneys general and revenue departments around the country have stepped up their investigations and prosecutions for failure to pay sales and use taxes on art purchases. --Via Daniel Grant, Wall Street Journal

