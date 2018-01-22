News from Around the Art World: January 22, 2018

A Chicagoan in Paris: Tony Fitzpatrick takes it all in while filming 'Patriot'

Back in Chicago during a bone-chilling week or so during the holidays, he was eager to hear about local politics but mostly he talked about what it has been like working in Paris on the second season of the Amazon Video series “Patriot,” written and directed by Chicago’s Steve Conrad. “I think I’m the only guy who goes to Paris and loses 14 pounds,” he says.

In the show, Fitzpatrick plays a character named Jack Birdbath, a mysterious and disgraced security guard. If you watched any episodes of the series’ first season (available still on Amazon) you might have missed him. His was a small role but one that Fitzpatrick believes might have helped save his life.

By Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune

Sale of Chicago outsider art collection spotlights city's pioneering role in the genre

Friday morning in New York, a sizable chunk of Chicago art history will go under the auction gavel.

The trove that Christie’s is selling spotlights 52 works from the outsider art bought by Marjorie and Harvey Freed, longtime Lincoln Park residents who, like the city in which they live, were among the earliest to catch on to the aesthetic value of outsider — or “naive,” or “self-taught” — art.

By Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune

Google's face match feature doesn't work in Illinois and Texas

Google confirmed to CNN Tech that the face-matching tool is not available in Illinois and Texas. The company declined to comment on why.

However, experts believe the issue stems from laws in Illinois and Texas that put restrictions on how companies can use biometric data such as facial scans and fingerprints. The Chicago Tribune was first to report on the laws affecting the feature's availability.

By Selena Larson, CNN Money

Expo Chicago Announces 2018 Special Project Curators

Expo Chicago announced today the curators that have been selected for three of its programs—“In/Situ,” “Expo Video,” and “Exposure.” The seventh edition of the fair will run from September 27–30 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and will feature over 135 galleries.

By Grace Halio, ARTnews