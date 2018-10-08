News from Around the Art World: October 8th, 2018

Wondering How Instagram’s New Tap-to-Buy Features Might Work for Selling Art? Here Are the Answers

Instagram's new Shopping features now allow users to buy artwork from approved sellers with a few taps. But will it work for the art world?

By Tim Schneider, artnet.com

Public art advocates—and the artist himself—speak out against sale of Chicago library’s Kerry James Marshall mural

Created in 1995 for the Legler Branch Library near Garfield Park, Knowledge and Wonder is a panorama of black children gazing at giant cosmic picture books, which Marshall received a $10,000 commission fee for at the time. It is due to be auctioned at Christie’s, New York this November for an estimated $10m to $15m, with the city using the proceeds to benefit the city’s public art fund and library operations.

By Ruth Lopez, The Art Newspaper

Knowles: Two Southland residents open up their homes to show art collections

Joan Dameron Crisler has a deep passion for art created by people of African descent. That is why she has a collection of about 800 art works displayed in her Olympia Fields home. In Flossmoor, Leona Calvin shares Crisler’s love of such artistic creations. She has more than 100 pieces spread throughout her residence. The two will open their homes this Saturday for others to view their prized collections.

By Francine Knowles, Daily Southtown Via Chicago Tribune

How Banksy’s Prank Might Boost His Prices: ‘It’s a Part of Art History’

Everybody’s talking about it. How did the world’s most famous street artist manage to shred — or rather half shred — one of his iconic “Girl With Balloon” paintings moments after it had sold for $1.4 million at auction?

By Scott Reyburn, The New York Times

What will become of an outsider artist's house of glass now that she's gone?

Self-taught artist Norma Gatto made colorful mosaics, painted carpets and stained-glass windows for nearly every wall, floor and ceiling of her house in Addison. Now her heirs are deciding what to do with it.

By Dennis Rodkin, Crain's

