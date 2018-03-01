March 2 Openings Kick Off Spring

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

Friday, March 2 will be a big opening night around the city, as many galleries open major shows that will begin the spring season.

After Friday's big night out, several daytime tours and artist talks are happening on Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4. Some hightlights are listed below, and our full calendar may be viewed here.

See you in the galleries!

Barbara Crane: The Polaroid Years

March 2-April 28, Catherine Edelman Gallery – RIVER NORTH

In celebration of Barbara Crane’s 90th birthday, CEG presents The Polaroid Years, a solo exhibition featuring some of Crane's best known Polaroid pieces from the late 1970s/80s, including recent work from 2012. The show is being held in collaboration with Stephen Daiter Gallery, who will also feature the artist in a one-person exhibition.

A concurrent exhibition by Lori Nix and Kathleen Gerber, Empire, is also opening the same evening.

Blood Sport

March 2 - April 27, Gallery Victor Armendariz – RIVER NORTH

The art of the physical is on view in this gallery known for figurative work. The gallery also marks its first anniversary this month. Blood Sport features works by Caleb O'Connor, Art Shay, Dean Kugler, Patrick Burns.

Lee Grantham: Reverse Acrylic Paintings

Closing reception March 2 at Jean Albano Gallery – RIVER NORTH

This show, which opened in January, has gotten a lot of press and attention for the unique works which feature bright colors, wild scenes and atypical everyday materials.

VIVARIUM: New Work by Mary Lou Zelazny

March 2 - April 28 at Carl Hammer Gallery – RIVER NORTH

Mary Lou Zelazny's works on canvas act as a viewer’s transport to worlds and planes of dreamlike existence. The hybrid combination of the artist’s gestural painting fluidity combines with the slickness of clipped collage images.

Gun Ballet: the Aestheticization of Violence in Video Games

March 2-June 3 at Video Game Art Gallery – WICKER PARK-ISH

Violence has a ubiquitous presence in video game history. This exhibition explores why this characteristic is so appealing among gaming demographics. It also examines the various styles of violence -- ranging from extremely graphic to the acrobatic and balletic -- that serve various expressive goals on the part of studios.

Woman Made Midwest Open

March 2-24 at Woman Made Gallery – PILSEN

48 artists from Midwestern States will be represented through a variety of subject matters, styles and techniques: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Awards will be announced during the opening reception, which takes place in WMG's new Lacuna Artist Lofts home in Pilsen. Juried by WMG’s Executive Director, Deb Flagel, the exhibition includes paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed media, fiber, printmaking, and installation.

Yellow is Mine (Not My Yellow)

Mar 2-22 at Chicago Artists Coalition – WEST LOOP

CAC presents its new BOLT Residency solo exhibition by Roni Packer.

Art, Architecture and Design / New Works

March 2 and 3 at Linc Thelen Studio – WEST SIDE

See an artist's own studio and view works in progress at 1620 W Carroll. View current paintings and see concepts from one of Thelen's new modern architectural projects

Cornelia Open Studios

March 2, 6-10pm at Cornelia Arts Building – NORTH SIDE

Cornelia Arts Building Open Studio nights happen four times a year. Join over 40 resident artists in their studios, hallway guest artist exhibitions, and food from a local food truck in the parking lot.

Lindsay Olson

March 2-April 1 at Evanston Art Center – NORTH SUBURBS

Lindsay Olson, an artist with a science-based practice, is known for her unusual art projects. As Fermi National Accelerator’s first artist in residence, Olson’s work sheds light on the fascinating world of sub atomic particles. Her love of science and technology grew out of her work with Chicago’s Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, the world’s largest wastewater treatment facility.

Top of page image from Woman Made Gallery