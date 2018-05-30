Schneider Gallery Now Represents Artist Holly Roberts

New Mexico-based visual artist Holly Roberts, known for her technique of combining digital images with paint, will now be represented by Schneider Gallery.

Much of Roberts’ thought-provoking work draws from her roots in the Southwest, which holds strong Native American cultural influence. She creates her mixed-media artwork by first creating a landscape using paint, then incorporating photographs she snapped herself, often of friends, family and animals. Her work is meant to tell stories, often hinging on themes of religion, technology and the environment.

Earlier this year, Roberts’ work was featured in a solo exhibition entitled 33 Years at the Museum of Photography in Winchester, MA. Along with having twice received the National Endowment for the Arts Fellowships and having her work exhibited nationally and internationally, her artwork has also been published in three major monographs.



Roberts currently resides in Corrales, New Mexico with her husband Robert.

Featured image: Holly Roberts, Woman with Her Own Coyote, 2018, 24 x 18 inches.