News from Around the Art World: August 6, 2018

The little museum that could

Weeks after becoming executive director at Elmhurst Art Museum, John McKinnon found himself in the parking lot. It was filled with cars belonging not to people visiting the museum, but to parents picking up their kids from the school near the museum or visiting the adjacent library.

McKinnon didn’t see nuisance parkers. He saw opportunity. So he and his staff spent a few days passing out flyers advertising the museum’s art classes. They set up an afternoon tour for curious parents and after-school art sessions so those parents could return with their kids in tow.

By Lisa Bertagnoli, Crain's Chicago

Northwestern University Receives $500,000 Grant for Arts Program in Puerto Rico

Northwestern’s program, which begins next month, taps ten emerging artists and ten established artists from the island and puts them in artist–mentor pairs to “participate in training sessions on resourcing and sustaining a practice, portfolio development, artist talk presentations and workshop leadership,” according to a news release. As part of the initiative, Northwestern also plans to host artist residencies on its campus in Evanston, Illinois.

By Annie Armstrong, Art News

Real Or Reproduction? Art Expert Helps You Spot The Difference

This week, antiques dealer the Golden Triangle in Chicago is hosting its annual tent sale. The Golden Triangle’s Doug Van Tress joins CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to talk about antiques and how to spot a fake from a true authentic find.

Via CBS Chicago

Celebrating the diversity of Chicago’s cultural landscape

Chicago is midway through a year-long, city-wide initiative, Art Design Chicago, propelled by the patronage of the Terra Foundation for American Art, which has its headquarters in the city. More than 30 exhibitions – most of them backed up with new scholarship, publications and public programmes – are inspired by the period since Chicago’s phoenix-style rise after its devastating fire in 1871.

By Louise Nicholson, Apollo Magazine

David Zwirner Hires a Millennial Social Media Influencer to Reinvent Its Online Sales Operation

If online art sales are truly the next frontier for galleries, then why not staff gallery websites like any other physical outpost? That seems to be the logic behind David Zwirner‘s latest hire. The mega-gallery has brought on millennial social media whiz Elena Soboleva as its first-ever online sales director.

By Henri Neuendorf, Artnet News

