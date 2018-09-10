News from Around the Art World: September 10, 2018

Behind the scenes at the Terra, Jennifer Siegenthaler has been shaping Art Design Chicago

By the time Art Design Chicago is over in December, it will have been responsible for more than 30 exhibitions, hundreds of events, and a major book and TV series exploring Chicago’s place in American art. It’s been a five-year effort that cuts across the boundaries of the city’s cultural institutions, with dozens of people serving on ADC’s development committees.

By Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune

Chicago’s Art Institute named one of best museums in US

A Chicago museum made TripAdvisor’s annual list of the best museums in the country, as well as its list of best museums in the world. The Art Institute of Chicago came in fourth for the nationwide list, behind the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National WWII Museum.

By Alice Bazerghi, Chicago Sun Times

SOM uses interdisciplinary collaboration to design innovative facade systems

On September 21, Facades+ is coming to Chicago for the first time in three years. The conference features moderators and speakers of leading firms from across the country. Skidmore, Owings & Merril—the architecture and engineering firm that has called Chicago home for over 80 years—will have a particularly strong presence at the upcoming conference.

By Matthew Marani, The Architect’s Newspaper

Fair Trade Agreement? More Top-Tier Fairs Are Changing Their Booth Costs to Accommodate Smaller Galleries

It’s been a long time coming. Younger and smaller galleries have been on the rocks for years, suffering from the costly participation in the art fair system. But that tide may be shifting in their favor: Several prominent art fairs, including Art Basel and Frieze, are now restructuring their booth pricing to accommodate galleries with different capacities.

By Naomi Rea & Kate Brown, Artnet News

