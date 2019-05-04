May Openings Usher in Start of Summer Art

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

It's hard to believe but May is nearly here, meaning we are on the cusp of summer and a new season of art. This Friday night, May 3, several new solo shows open in Chicago, with the bulk of them taking place in River North. Openings are also happening in Ravenswood, as well as in West Town – notably, Catherine Edelman Gallery is hosting their first show in their new space at 1637 W Chicago Ave.

The highlights are listed below, and our full calendar may be viewed here.

Have a plastic glass of wine on us, and keep an eye out for our new summer issue of CGN that will be in galleries in the coming days as well.

Joel-Peter Witkin, Harvest, 1984

Joel-Peter Witkin: From the Studio

Opening: Friday, May 3, 2019 5–8 pm

Catherine Edelman Gallery

This will be Catherine Edelman's first show at their new, 4,200 sq. ft. West Town location at 1637 W. Chicago Ave.

The gallery inaugurates the new space with Joel-Peter Witkin: From the Studio. The exhibition runs through July 3, 2019. Joel-Peter Witkin will be at the opening on May 3 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm with various family members.

For more than 60 years, Joel-Peter Witkin has stayed true to his mission: to create photographs that show the beauty of marginalized people by placing them into art referential tableaus, often laced with Catholic overtones. His work features hermaphrodites, post and pre-op individuals, and people born with physical abnormalities. In his eyes, all people are beautiful, regardless of societal norms.

Art Shay, The Supremes at Hittsville USA, Detroit 1965, silver gelatin print, 16 x 20 inches

Art Shay: A Lifetime of Photographs, 1922-2018

Opening: Friday, May 3, 2019 5–8 pm

Gallery Victor Armendariz

It's been a year since Art Shay died, and now Gallery Victor Armendariz is opening a show of the famed photographer's work, including many iconic images of people and moments that epitomized the times.

Also opening on Friday will be Christopher Klein: Dystopian Utopia.

Molly McCracken Kumar, Ephemeral Germination, 2019, 42" x 50", acrylic and resin on canvas

Molly McCracken Kumar, Celestial Vigor, New Paintings

Brooks Anderson, Illumina, Cloud Paintings

Opening: Friday, May 3, 2019 5–8 pm

Addington Gallery

The gallery opens two shows on Friday night, both of which feature palettes bright enough to temporarily rebuff this week's gloomy weather. Molly McCracken Kumar's acrylic and resin paintings conjure the heavens, while Brooks Anderson's cloud paintings make you think of looking skyward on a summer day with grass beneath your head.

Perfect Life

Opening: Friday, May 3, 2019 5–8 pm

Rangefinder Gallery

Arina Dähnick lives and works in Berlin. She grew up in a creative family and was taught early on about fine art and photography. Her first professional photo exhibition was at school at the age of 17.

Dähnick says, "My photography wants to invite people to rediscover reality with special awareness. I am truely fascinated with modern, with urban life. What is the actual meaning of “modern times”? The Project “Perfect Life” follows this question.

Kitsch'n Art

Opening: Friday, May 3, 2019 5–8 pm

Jean Albano Gallery

The gallery's newest show is curated by John Cain, Executive Director, South Shore Arts, featuring a funky title and artwork from his private collection.





Daryls Ewoldt

Midwestern Metal

Opening: Friday, May 3, 2019 5–8 pm

Vale Craft

This invitational show highlights metal objects, sculpture and jewelry by mostly Chicago artists.

Nasturtium: Jennifer Shanahan

Opening: Friday, May 3, 2019 7-10pm

The Dime

With "Nasturtium" Jennifer Shanahan creates a meditation on the ephemeral notions of Beauty, Impermanence, Sensuality, and the passage of time. The Nasturtium, a flower long prized for its beauty as well as being an edible flower; has been an alluring subject for poets and Artists for centuries. Jennifer spent three years making Photographs that ruminate on this lovely if elusive, Flower. This is the artist's first one woman show.

Susan Aurinko

Europa Europa: Susan Aurinko

Opening: Friday, May 3, 2019 5-8pm

Hofheimer Gallery

Photography Susan Aurinko's opens a show of photographs from her travels in Europe. She will be at the opening on Friday in Ravenswood and will also give a talk on Saturday, May 18th from 2 to 4pm with guest curator Chuck Gniech.

Pooja Pittie

New Work by Pooja Pittie

Opening: Saturday, May 4, 2019 4-7pm

McCormick Gallery

These new, abstract paintings by Pooja Pittie use a range of materials and textures to create multiple layers and dimensions.

Shannon Finley

Shall we go, you and I while we can

Opening: Saturday, May 4, 2019 5-8pm

Carrie Secrist Gallery

Also opening in the West Loop at 835 W Washington is a vibrant show featuring the work of gallery artist Shannon Finley and others.