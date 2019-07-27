News From Around the Art World: July 23, 2019

Artists Selected for Kehinde Wiley's Inaugural Residency Program in Senegal

Black Rock Senegal, the residency program launched by artist Kehinde Wiley earlier this year, announced today that sixteen multidisciplinary artists have been invited to to live and work in Dakar from August to April 2020.

Via Artforum

Mega Collector Dakis Joannou Turned Remote Greek Island into an Art Mecca

On a Monday in late June, after the Art Basel fair in Basel, Switzerland, the billionaire collector Dakis Joannou docked his yacht in the small harbor of the Greek isle of Hydra. The yacht’s exterior is covered in a kaleidoscopic pattern that was designed by Jeff Koons, and it is called Guilty.

By Nate Freeman, ARTSY Editorial

Inside Hushed Museum Hallways, a Rumble Over Pay Grows Louder

The art handlers at the Guggenheim work under some unusual conditions, having to hang paintings slightly askew and tilted to account for the museum’s sloped floors and curved walls. But this spring, the handlers mounted something never before seen at the Guggenheim: a successful union drive.

By Elizabeth A. Harris and Robin Pogrebin

