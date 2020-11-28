News From Around the Art World: October 6, 2020
American Museums Are Taking Advantage of Relaxed Rules to Sell More Than $100 Million of Art at Auction This Season
The Baltimore Museum is one of eight art institutions selling blue-chip art at auction this season amid relaxed rules about deaccessioning.
By Eileen Kinsella, Artnet News
Mellon Foundation announces $250m grant to 'reimagine and rebuild' US monuments and memorials
Amid increased unrest over memorials since the Black Lives Matter protests erupted, the grant will help fund new storytelling spaces across the country
By Gabriella Angeleti, The Art Newspaper
The Rising Market for Women Abstract Expressionists
Auction house specialists and gallerists said these projects have noticeably boosted interest from the art market, which “buys with their ears and not their eyes,” according to Angelo Madrigale, director of painting and contemporary art at the Doyle auction house.
By Karen Chernick, Artsy Editorial
Art Installation Composed of 32 Tons of Carrots Becomes Bizarre Viral Sensation
On Wednesday, students watched as a truck dumped 32 tons of fresh carrots outside the Ben Pimlott building at Goldsmiths University in London. Though some initially suspected that the giant mound of vegetables was a prank, it turned out to be an artwork.
By Tessa Solomon, Artnews
Whitney Biennial Deferred to 2022
The Whitney Biennial, widely considered the United States’ premier survey of contemporary art, has been postponed by a year due to the pandemic. Instead of next spring, the edition will now take place from April 2022 to August of that year, the Whitney Museum announced on Thursday.
Via Artforum