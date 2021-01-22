New Exhibitions Start January 22-23

4th Midwest Open

Opening: Friday, January 22, 6 – 7:30 pm

Woman Made Gallery - Pilsen

Woman Made Gallery is pleased to present its “4th Midwest Open,” juried by Brenda Oelbaum who included the work in a variety of media by 44 women-identified artists from the 12 Midwest states.

Young-Il Ahn

Begins January 22

Kavi Gupta Gallery - West Loop

In light of the increased attention Ahn has received in recent years for his iconic Water series, this exhibition aims to expand the scholarship and recognition of two important, highly personal facets of his practice. The exhibition will explore Ahn's Self-Reflection series, primarily executed between 2000 and 2004.

#ink

Opening: January 23 & 24, noon – 5 pm

Vertical Project Space - West Side

From The Center

On View thru March 27th -- Honorable mention, as we missed this in last week's highlights

South Side Community Art Center - Bronzeville

Faheem Majeed’s first solo exhibition at South Side Community Art Center, “From The Center”, is a retrospective of works created by Majeed over the past twenty years. As a former Executive Director and Curator (2005-2011) of the South Side Community Art Center (SSCAC), Majeed’s works are especially attuned to the history and legacy of the 80 year old arts institution.