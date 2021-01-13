New Exhibitions Starting January 14 - 16

Michael Joo: Sensory Meridian (Elizabeth St. Location)

Begins January 14

Kavi Gupta Gallery - West Loop

A multi-media exhibition of works by Michael Joo. Three new sculptures of disincarnate body parts, alchemized from scans of historical works in the Smithsonian Archives, explore issues of representation, transmission, and transformation.

Virginio Ferrari: Cosmos

Begins January 15

Bridgeport Art Center - Bridgeport

Bold Move: Thérèse Mulgrew and Robert Porazinski

Begins January 15

Gallery Studio Oh! - Ravenswood

A two-person exhibition featuring portraiture and still life paintings by Thérèse Mulgrew and abstract, geometric oil paintings and sculptures by Robert Porazinski.

BlackManWhiteBaby

Begins January 15

Bert Green Fine Art - Michigan Avenue

Using the self portrait to focus attention on the black body as a locus for the recognition of the lack of justice in American life and history. The presence of the white baby doll and the use of gender fluidity introduces a flexible, performative power to the work, allowing the artist to wield a powerful critique of cultural touchstones, which he then proceeds to demolish.

Vista 2021: Contemporary Landscape

Begins January 15

Addington Gallery - River North

Atrium Project: Orkideh Torabi

Begins January 16

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) - Michigan Avenue

Torabi rendered a vividly detailed bathhouse filled with characters based on men she encountered during her upbringing and visits to Iran. Inspired by traditional Persian miniature paintings, Torabi depicts the rooms of the bathhouse in a split-scene style. After transferring paint dye onto cotton fabric, Torabi dries it with an everyday hairdryer, resulting in the saturated colors in her artworks. For this exhibition, in which her work is presented at a larger scale than it has been before, Torabi’s work on cotton fabric has been transferred to vinyl.

Evanston + Vicinity Biennial

Begins January 16

Evanston Art Center - Evanston