New Exhibitions Starting January 14 - 16
Michael Joo: Sensory Meridian (Elizabeth St. Location)
Begins January 14
Kavi Gupta Gallery - West Loop
A multi-media exhibition of works by Michael Joo. Three new sculptures of disincarnate body parts, alchemized from scans of historical works in the Smithsonian Archives, explore issues of representation, transmission, and transformation.
Begins January 15
Bridgeport Art Center - Bridgeport
Bold Move: Thérèse Mulgrew and Robert Porazinski
Begins January 15
Gallery Studio Oh! - Ravenswood
A two-person exhibition featuring portraiture and still life paintings by Thérèse Mulgrew and abstract, geometric oil paintings and sculptures by Robert Porazinski.
Begins January 15
Bert Green Fine Art - Michigan Avenue
Using the self portrait to focus attention on the black body as a locus for the recognition of the lack of justice in American life and history. The presence of the white baby doll and the use of gender fluidity introduces a flexible, performative power to the work, allowing the artist to wield a powerful critique of cultural touchstones, which he then proceeds to demolish.
Vista 2021: Contemporary Landscape
Begins January 15
Addington Gallery - River North
Atrium Project: Orkideh Torabi
Begins January 16
Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) - Michigan Avenue
Torabi rendered a vividly detailed bathhouse filled with characters based on men she encountered during her upbringing and visits to Iran. Inspired by traditional Persian miniature paintings, Torabi depicts the rooms of the bathhouse in a split-scene style. After transferring paint dye onto cotton fabric, Torabi dries it with an everyday hairdryer, resulting in the saturated colors in her artworks. For this exhibition, in which her work is presented at a larger scale than it has been before, Torabi’s work on cotton fabric has been transferred to vinyl.
Begins January 16
Evanston Art Center - Evanston